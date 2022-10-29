WeBuy Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, WeBuy has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $5.25 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.07 or 0.00024416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,637.35 or 0.32058329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012521 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

