Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Weis Markets Price Performance

NYSE:WMK opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.19. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $94.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

