Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $18.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.