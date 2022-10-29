Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 134.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.