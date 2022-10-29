Wells Fargo & Company Raises Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $35.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

JNPR opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,509,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,113 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 297,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

