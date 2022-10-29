Wells Fargo & Company Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $225.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet cut American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.50.

NYSE AMT opened at $204.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.46. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

