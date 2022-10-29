Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of WABC opened at $63.02 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.61.

WABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

