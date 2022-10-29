Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in October

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 936,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Western Copper and Gold stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,838. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $198.59 million, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Rating ) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.