Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.95.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

