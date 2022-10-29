Western Union (NYSE:WU) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.94.

NYSE:WU opened at $13.91 on Friday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Western Union by 13,546.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

