Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. 24,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $809.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $448.79 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 88.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLKP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

