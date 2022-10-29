WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.83.

NYSE WEX opened at $162.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.49. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $183.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of WEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

