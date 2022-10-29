WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $162.81 on Friday. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 35.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2,889.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

