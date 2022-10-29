Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the September 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLR opened at $1.70 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $161,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

