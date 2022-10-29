Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the September 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of WHLR opened at $1.70 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.
In related news, Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $161,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
