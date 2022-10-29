Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Spain ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 520,946 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 348,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.13. 395,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,582. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

