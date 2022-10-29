Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Invests $269,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 3,025,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,050. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

