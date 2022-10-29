WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLDBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Trading Up 3.2 %

WLDBF opened at $1.60 on Friday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

