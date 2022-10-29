Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

