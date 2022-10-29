Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $4.08. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 681 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

