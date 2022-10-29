Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 473,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $49,520.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 85.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 330.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $102.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Articles

