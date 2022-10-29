William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 212,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.79. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.99 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

