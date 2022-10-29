Wintrust Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.
Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70.
Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
