Wintrust Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

