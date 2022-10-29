WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.61 and last traded at $41.70. Approximately 167,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 220,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,946,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.