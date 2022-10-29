Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.12 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.16) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.94.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,845. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

