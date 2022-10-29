Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $27.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WWW opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

