Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 77,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 174,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Worksport Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Worksport had a negative net margin of 7,131.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Worksport Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worksport in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Worksport during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Worksport during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

Further Reading

