Wrapped BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72.53 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $72.53 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $303.21 or 0.01456502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,233,967 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

