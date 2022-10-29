Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 1-Day Volume Hits $552,108.00

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $6.48 billion and approximately $552,108.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,637.35 or 0.32058329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06340896 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $448,041.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

