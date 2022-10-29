WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WW stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in WW International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WW International by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.