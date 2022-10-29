Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

