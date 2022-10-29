Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.25.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
