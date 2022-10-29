XDC Network (XDC) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. XDC Network has a market cap of $386.49 million and $3.85 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

