Xensor (XSR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Xensor (XSR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $606,303.77 and $4,639.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xensor has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Xensor token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xensor Profile

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

