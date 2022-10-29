XRUN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $356.37 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $356.37 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRUN has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

