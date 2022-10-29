XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.89 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $60.89 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,362,423 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

