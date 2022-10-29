Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading 11.8% Higher

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Yorkton Equity Group Stock Down 10.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$19.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08.
Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile
Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental investment properties and commercial units in British Columbia and Alberta. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.
See Also
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Yorkton Equity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorkton Equity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.