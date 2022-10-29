YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.00 million and approximately $825.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00679985 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $512.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

