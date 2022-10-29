Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,500 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

