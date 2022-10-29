Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $766,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 211,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.9 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.66 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

