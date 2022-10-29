Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.84.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

