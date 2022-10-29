Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $287.77

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.77 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.24). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.32), with a volume of 99,318 shares changing hands.

Zotefoams Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £141.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2,416.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04.

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

