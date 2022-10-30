0xBitcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $106,425.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

