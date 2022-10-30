17,704 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,197,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 59,896 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,851 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded down $43.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $211.06 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.36 and its 200 day moving average is $271.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.60.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.