1eco (1ECO) Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges

1eco (1ECO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. 1eco has a market cap of $92.77 million and $2,010.00 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1eco has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1eco token can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00008456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1eco Token Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,079,297 tokens. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

