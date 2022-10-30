2,200 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.