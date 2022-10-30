2,400 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.50. 2,973,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,952. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

