2,471 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.30 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93.

