343,327 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 343,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.14% of Wheels Up Experience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 54.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 4.9 %

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $420.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $425.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,074,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Further Reading

