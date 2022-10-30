3,582 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

