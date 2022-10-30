3,809 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $59.59 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

