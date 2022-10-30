3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a mkt perform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.73.

3M Trading Up 3.1 %

MMM opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $133.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

